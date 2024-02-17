A Korean adaptation of psychological thriller Marrowbone is in production and being introduced to buyers at the EFM by K-Movie Entertainment.

The Secret House (working title) is based on the 2017 English-language Spanish film by Sergio G. Sanchez, which starred Anya Taylor-Joy, George MacKay, Charlie Heaton and Mia Goth, and premiered at Toronto. Sanchez is also known for writing J.A. Bayona’s The Orphanage and The Impossible.

The Korean version will mark the second feature of director Park Sang-min, whose satirical comedy I Haven’t Done Anything played New York Asian Film Festival and Tallinn in 2022.

The cast is led by Lee Hong-nae (Count, Hot Blooded) and also includes Vivian Sung and Yoo Seon-ho (Good Job, Netflix’s Under The Queen’s Umbrella). Taiwanese actress Sung is known for Gidden Ko’s 2021 hit Till We Meet Again and Miss Shampoo.

The story follows a young man (Lee) who flees to Taiwan with his siblings and mother after their serial killer father is imprisoned. He meets a local girl, played by Sung, and dreams of a fresh start. But tragedy strikes when his mother dies, followed by the return of his father.

It is produced by K-Movie Entertainment, which is also handling sales.

The company’s EFM slate also includes Thai action horror Operation Undead, which marks K-Movie’s first non-Korean title, and action sqeuel The Roundup: Punishment, which will world premiere as a Berlinale Special Gala and has landed sales with key territories including the US.