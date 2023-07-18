Well Go USA has revealed the North America theatrical release dates for South Korean thrillers Ransomed and The Moon.

Action drama Ransomed will roll out from August 4 and sci-fi survival drama The Moon is set for August 18. Both will receive theatrical releases in select markets.

Ransomed is directed by Kim Seong-hun of Netflix original series Kingdom and stars Ha Jung-woo of Narco-Saints and Ju Ji-hoon of Kingdom. Inspired by a true events that took place in 1986, it follows a young diplomat (Ha) who is assigned the task of carrying the ransom money to rescue an abducted diplomat in Lebanon, and a local taxi driver (Ju) who accidently gets involved in the mission.

The film was shot in Morocco and will be released by Showbox in Korea on August 2.

The Moon is directed by Kim Yong-hwa, creator of the hit Along With The Gods franchise, and stars Sul Kyung-gu (Phantom) and Doh Kyung Soo (Along With The Gods franchise).

Set in the near future after Korea’s first manned mission to the Moon has ended in a tragic disaster, a second human spaceflight is launched successfully but a strong solar wind causes it to malfunction. When a single astronaut (Doh) is left stranded in space, the Naro Space Center turns to its former managing director (Sul) to help bring him back home safely.

Also set for release in South Korea on August 2, the large-scale film is produced by CJ ENM Studios and BLAAD Studios. The survival drama has sold to 155 countries.