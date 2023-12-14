Kristen Stewart will receive the 2024 Sundance Visionary Award at the festival’s 40th anniversary opening night gala fundraiser on January 18, 2024.

Stewart is being honoured “in recognition of her work as an uncompromising artist and contributions to the field of independent film”.

The actress earned an Oscar nomination for playing Diana Spencer in Spencer and became the first American actress to receive the Cesar Award for her role in Clouds Of Sils Maria.

Her latest films will both premiere at Sundance in January. Rose Glass’s Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize winner Love Lies Bleeding will screen in the Midnight section, and Love Me co-directed by Sam Zuchero and Andy Zuchero premieres in U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Stewart has been in 10 films at the festival down the years, includingThe Runaways, Adventureland, and Lizzie. She made her directorial debut with the short Come Swim at the 2017 festival.

“We are thrilled to honour the immensely talented Kristen Stewart at our opening night gala,” said Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO. “Kristen’s captivating performances across a wide, diverse body of work make her a truly unique talent. With over 10 Sundance films under her belt, she has always remained committed to the art of independent cinema. We are excited to welcome her back to the festival and can’t wait to see what she has in store for our 40th year.”

“Sundance’s purity, lack of fussy pretension and its commitment to supporting independence in an industry that doesn’t always value the radical or the sidelined is what makes it by far the homiest place for me to go see, discuss and present films,” said Stewart. “Truly honoured to be acknowledged by this beloved institution.”

As previously announced, Christopher Nolan, whose Memento received its US premiere at 2001 Sundance, will receive the inaugural Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award; Celine Song (2023 Sundance entry Past Lives) the Vanguard Award for Fiction; Maite Alberdi (2023 Sundance selection The Eternal Memory) the Vanguard Award for Nonfiction; and journalist and producer Pat Mitchell the Vanguard Award for Philanthropy.

Sundance Film Festival runs January 18-28, 2024.