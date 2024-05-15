The UK’s Reason8 has locked in North American deals for Philip Sotnychenko’s Ukrainian Rotterdam premiere La Palisiada and Czech erotic drama Her Body with Film Movement.

Further sales include Her Body for UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand (TMP), German-speaking Europe (Busch Media Group), Korea (Entermode/Evrit Consulting), Japan (At Entertainment) and Poland (Media4Fun).

Venice title The Red Suitcase, from Nepal’s Fidel Devkota, has sold to Dekanalog for North America, while Romanian Tudor Giurgiu’s Libertate has landed in French-speaking Europe (Destiny Films), Spain and Andorra (Twelve Oaks Pictures), Poland (Media4Fun) and Taiwan (Time Vision Co).

Belgium drama Skunk, from Koen Mortier, will be distributed in Latin America (Encripta) and Central and Eastern Europe (HBO).