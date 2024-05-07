Iceland-based producers Sara Nassim (Lamb) and Grimar Jonsson (Rams) are joining forces with a new production outfit, Sarimar Films.

Each will continue to run their own independent production companies as well, for projects outside the new partnership – Nassim at S101 (which she runs alongside Hronn Kristinsdottir) and Jonsson at Netop Films. They will agree project-by-project which films are best to go through Sarimar.

They said: “Our ideology is rather simple: together we stand strong and in this way form an umbrella for our companies and the projects we are working on together and separately. Sarimar Films is not just a company but a movement; our collaboration with professionals we care about and want to continue working with. We want to better activate our extensive network, domestically and abroad, for the benefit of our projects and to build on our experience in development, financing, and production of filmed content.”

The first project they will collaborate on is Rams director Grimur Hákonarson’s 200 Kópavogur.

The 1960s-set story is about two brothers who are some of the first inhabitants of a new suburban town in Iceland. The older, married brother is infertile and asks his younger brother to impregnate his wife, while the three are living under the same roof.

200 Kópavogur has already had script grants from the Icelandic Film Centre and will be looking to add more co-producers soon, for a shoot starting in late summer 2025 and continuing that winter.

Nassim said: “It’s really a coming-of-age story about the younger brother. It’s showing male vulnerability that’s something an international audience can connect to.”

Jonsson added, “If people liked Rams and Grimur’s sense of humour they will like this film as well. It also has a strong auteur feeling to it. It was the most mature first-draft script I’ve ever read.”

Jonsson’s Netop is currently preparing to start shooting The Fires in September as Ugla Hjauksdottir’s debut feature after her TV credits including The Power and Hanna.

That story, written by Hauksdóttir and Markus Englmair adapting the bestselling novel of the same name by Sigríður Hagalín, is about Anna, Iceland’s top volcanologist, who faces two catastrophes at once: a volcanic eruption that threatens the safety of the capital city and a love affair that could destroy her marriage. Jonsson has been working with the director to develop the film over the past three years.

Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska from Poland’s Madants is on board as a producer, re-teaming with Jonsson after Under The Tree. Bankside Films handles international sales and will co-rep North American rights with Anonymous Content.

Nassim’s S101 is in post-production on Bjork’s feature film project Cornucopia alongside developing Lamb director Valdimar Jóhannsson’s new project.

Nassim is an EFP Producer on the Move at Cannes this year. Both Nassim and Jonsson will be in Cannes taking meetings.