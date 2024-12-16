Les Arcs Industry Village, the professional platform of Les Arcs Film Festival, handed out 14 awards at its 16th edition this evening (Monday, December 16).

Winners included Floor Van der Meulen’s Happy Days, recipient of the €20,000 Eurimages Co-production Development award in the Coproduction village.

Produced by the Netherlands’ Keplerfilm, Happy Days follows a grandmother who risks burnout in trying to care for her grandchildren.

The film has €101,000 of a projected €2.6m budget already in place, and is aiming for a late 2025 shoot ahead of a summer 2026 delivery.

The jury praised “a character rarely seen onscreen but omnipresent in our societies. We appreciated the unique and internationally-oriented directorial vision, as well as the creative development strategy of the team.”

Anastasiia Solonevych’s Ukraine war drama 30 Days Of Summer received a special Eurimages Co-production Development Award, also with €20,000, as part of the measures adopted by the Eurimages fund in support of the Ukrainian film industry.

Produced by Bosonfilm, 30 Days Of Summer follows a Ukrainian refugee who takes a job as an interpreter at a military camp, where she reunites with her estranger stepsister, who is now a soldier. The €1.8m budget film has €20,000 in place, with a projected August 2026 shoot date for 2027 delivery.

Winners in the Work in Progress section, for feature films in post-production without sales representation, included Thom Lunshof’s Dutch feature First Zone, a post-apocalyptic drama in which a woman fights her way back to her home. It took the €10,000 post-production services award for image and/or sound.

“By reworking the codes of western, the director succeeds in creating a film that resonates with the contemporary while maintaining a timeless universal expressive force,” wrote the jury, with the film currently in the edit ahead of a Q1 2025 delivery.

With music again prominent in the Les Arcs industry programme, Janicke Askevold’s Solomamma took the 22D Music award, consisting of €5,000 in-kind and €5,000 executive production service.

Les Arcs Industry Village closes tomorrow (Tuesday, December 17), having welcomed around 700 attendees for its 2024 edition; with the festival running until December 21.

Les Arcs Industry Village winners 2024

Talent Village

Ciclic Talent Village Award – Made In Mud (Sp) dir. Anna Llargues

Talent Village Special Mention – Silk (Den) dir. Selma Sunniva

Co-production Village

Eurimages Co-production Development Award – Happy Days (Neth) dir. Floor Van der Meulen

Eurimages Co-production Development Special Award – 30 Days Of Summer (Ukr) dir. Anastasiia Solonevych

ArteKino International Award – Rosa Candida (Fr) dir. Clara Lemaire Anspach

Work in Progress

TitraFilm Award – First Zone (Neth) dir. Thom Lunshof

Alphapanda Audience Engagement Award – Strange River (Sp-Ger) dir. Jaume Claret Muxart

Alphapanda Special Mention – Gabin, a Youth In The Backland (Fr-Ger-Switz) dir. Maxence Voiseux

22D Music Award – Solomamma (Nor-Den-Lat-Lith-Fin) dir. Janicke Askevold

Producers Network Awards

Kari Ulfsson of Sensor (Iceland) for Seven Balconies

Arthur Cohen of Elementary (Fr) for Grizzly

Revelation Female Film Composer Award – Audrey Ismael

Coprocity Development Award – Stink Eye (Col-Sp) dir. Cristina Sanchez Salamanca

Special mention – A White House (It-Fr) dir. Francesco Romano