Features by Behrooz Karamizade and Sofia Alaoui are among the 18 European projects in development or financing selected for the Coproduction Village of the Les Arcs Film Festival in France next month.

Germany-based Karamizade’s Burning Skin has previously come through the Full Circle Lab Nouvelle-Aquitaine Hessen workshop earlier this year. Burning Skin will be produced by Germany’s Weydemann Bros. and Living Pictures Production. It will be Karamizade’s second feature, after 2023 Karlovy Vary selection Empty Nets.

Also being showcased is French filmmaker Alaoui’s Tarfaya, produced by France’s Wrong Films, Morocco’s Jiango Films and Belgium’s Kwassa Film. The film will be a thriller set in a Moroccan coastal town, as a nurse working in a secluded hospital battles extreme weather swings and a mysterious plague. Alaoui’s debut Animalia won the Sundance jury prize in 2023.

The 18 projects were chosen from 353 submissions, and hail from 16 production and coproduction countries. Sixteen of the 18 projects will be directed by women; 10 are first-time feature projects, with seven second features.

Three of the projects come from Iceland, as part of the festival’s focus on the country this year; while it will also welcome a delegation from Iceland.

The Les Arcs Industry Village has introduced a new award for this year, the €20,000 Eurimages Co-Production Development Award; while the projects will also compete for the €6,000 ArteKino International Award.

The Les Arcs Industry Village runs from December 14-17; while the festival takes place from December 14-21.

Les Arcs Coproduction Village 2024 selection

30 Days Of Summer (Ukr) dir. Anastasiia Solonevych

All Clear (Ukr-Ger) dir. Christina Tynkevich

Anemone (Neth) dir. Sarah Veltmeyer

Babette (Ger-Switz-Austria) dir. Franziska Margarete Hoenisch

Burning Skin (Ger) dir. Behrooz Karamizade

Clara (Bel-Ger-US) dir. Agustina Macri

Discipline (Fr) dir. Camille Degeye

Grizzly (Fr) dir. Sophie Galibert

Happy Days (Neth) dir. Floor Van De Meulen

Just A Kid (Ice-Neth-Est) dir. Vala Omarsdottir

Rosa Candida (Fr) dir. Clara Lemaire Anspach

Seaview (Slovenia-Cro) dir. Katarina Morano

Seven Balconies (Ice) dir. Erlendur Sveinsson

Tarfaya (Fr-Mor-Bel) dir. Sofia Alaoui

The Nose (Ger) dir. Sophie Linnenbaum

Toad (UK) dir. Claire Fowler

Until We Find Your Name (Cyp-Gr) dir. Vaggelio Soumeli

Whale (Ice) dir. Helga Rakel Rafnsdottir