Features by Behrooz Karamizade and Sofia Alaoui are among the 18 European projects in development or financing selected for the Coproduction Village of the Les Arcs Film Festival in France next month.
Germany-based Karamizade’s Burning Skin has previously come through the Full Circle Lab Nouvelle-Aquitaine Hessen workshop earlier this year. Burning Skin will be produced by Germany’s Weydemann Bros. and Living Pictures Production. It will be Karamizade’s second feature, after 2023 Karlovy Vary selection Empty Nets.
Scroll down for the full list of projects
Also being showcased is French filmmaker Alaoui’s Tarfaya, produced by France’s Wrong Films, Morocco’s Jiango Films and Belgium’s Kwassa Film. The film will be a thriller set in a Moroccan coastal town, as a nurse working in a secluded hospital battles extreme weather swings and a mysterious plague. Alaoui’s debut Animalia won the Sundance jury prize in 2023.
The 18 projects were chosen from 353 submissions, and hail from 16 production and coproduction countries. Sixteen of the 18 projects will be directed by women; 10 are first-time feature projects, with seven second features.
Three of the projects come from Iceland, as part of the festival’s focus on the country this year; while it will also welcome a delegation from Iceland.
The Les Arcs Industry Village has introduced a new award for this year, the €20,000 Eurimages Co-Production Development Award; while the projects will also compete for the €6,000 ArteKino International Award.
The Les Arcs Industry Village runs from December 14-17; while the festival takes place from December 14-21.
Les Arcs Coproduction Village 2024 selection
30 Days Of Summer (Ukr) dir. Anastasiia Solonevych
All Clear (Ukr-Ger) dir. Christina Tynkevich
Anemone (Neth) dir. Sarah Veltmeyer
Babette (Ger-Switz-Austria) dir. Franziska Margarete Hoenisch
Burning Skin (Ger) dir. Behrooz Karamizade
Clara (Bel-Ger-US) dir. Agustina Macri
Discipline (Fr) dir. Camille Degeye
Grizzly (Fr) dir. Sophie Galibert
Happy Days (Neth) dir. Floor Van De Meulen
Just A Kid (Ice-Neth-Est) dir. Vala Omarsdottir
Rosa Candida (Fr) dir. Clara Lemaire Anspach
Seaview (Slovenia-Cro) dir. Katarina Morano
Seven Balconies (Ice) dir. Erlendur Sveinsson
Tarfaya (Fr-Mor-Bel) dir. Sofia Alaoui
The Nose (Ger) dir. Sophie Linnenbaum
Toad (UK) dir. Claire Fowler
Until We Find Your Name (Cyp-Gr) dir. Vaggelio Soumeli
Whale (Ice) dir. Helga Rakel Rafnsdottir
