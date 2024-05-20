Upcoming projects from Iranian filmmaker Behrooz Karamizade and Golden Bear-winning producer Bianca Oana are among 10 titles selected for the Full Circle Lab Nouvelle-Aquitaine Hessen workshop.

The first edition of the lab, which has been announced in Cannes and is organised by France’s Tatino Films, will host six projects in development and four in the editing stage. The Development Lab will support writing, co-production consultations and industry guidance while the First Cut Lab will supply expert feedback, guided by an experienced editing tutor.

From the selection, six are connected to the region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine in France and four with the Hessen region in Germany.

Projects include Burning Skin from director Karamizade, whose Empty Nets played festivals such as Karlovy Vary in 2023. Producer is Jakob Weydemann, whose credits include System Crasher and Sundance title The Outrun.

Also selected is Samsa 69 by Colombia’s Theo Montoya, whose 2020 short Son Of Sodom competed for the Palme d’Or in Cannes 2020 and feature debut Anhell69 premiered at Venice Critics’ Week in 2022. The director has reunited with producer Bianca Oana of Monogram Film, whose credits include Berlinale Golden Bear winner Touch Me Not by Adina Pintille, and Alexander Nanau’s Oscar-nominated Collective.

Among the First Cut Lab projects is Tens Across the Borders, a Philippines-Singapore-Germany co-production, directed by Chan Sze-Wei and produced by Perennial Lens and Momo Films. The documentary follows four trailblazers of the underground ballroom scenes across Southeast Asia.

Emerging directors participating in lab include Elisa Puerto Aubel, whose short film The Anteroom premiered at Fantasia film Festival 2022; and Jules Follet, who will be working on his debut feature after presenting short Antoine, Élise and Léandre at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight this month.

Taking place across seven months, the first workshop will be held next month in France followed by a second in Hessen in September. It will culminate with an industry day in Poitiers in December, where participants will have the opportunity to pitch their projects to sales agents and distributors.

It marks the inaugural edition of Full Circle Lab Nouvelle-Aquitaine Hessen, following the success of three editions of Full Circle Lab Nouvelle Aquitaine, which saw projects selected for the Cannes Critics’ Week in 2022 and 2023 including Summer Scars by Simon Rieth and Levante by Lillah Halla.

1st Full Circle Lab Nouvelle-Aquitaine Hessen

Development Lab

Burning Skin (Iran-Ger)

Dir. Behrooz Karamizade

Pro. Jakob Weydemann (Weydemann Bros)

Cracks (Sp-Fr-Bel)

Dir. Elisa Puerto Aubel

Pro. Coralie Dias (Interspinas)

Des Oreilles, une bouche (Fr)

Dir. Jules Follet

Pro. Marie Lesay (Rue de la Sardine)

Les Grandes Marées (Fr)

Dir. Kahina Le Querrec

Pro. Emilie Tardif (Améthyste Films)

Samsa 69 (Col-Rom)

Dir. Theo Montoya

Pro. Bianca Oana (Monogram Film)

Where We Are Going? (Kazak-Ger)

Dir. Dasha Petuchow

Pro. Julian Gerchow (Plotless Film)

First Cut Lab

Culebra Negra (Fr-Col-Bra)

Dir. Aurélien Vernhes-Lermusiaux

Pro. David Hurst (Dublin Films)

Co-pros: Burning and Vulcana Cinema

The Origin of the World (Hun-Ger-Fr)

Dir. Borbála Nagy

Pros. Petra Iványi (Lupa Pictures), Margarita Amineva-Jester (Voices Films), Julie Paratian (Sister Productions)

Tens Across the Borders (Phil-Sing-Ger)

Dir. Chan Sze-Wei

Pros. Alemberg Ang, Yasmin C. Rams (Perennial Lens), Si En Tan (Momo Films)

Tree, Earth, Human (Ger)

Dir. Niklas Seehausen

Pro. Aria Azizi (YAL Filmproduction)