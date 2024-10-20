Modern Films has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights on Memoir Of A Snail, which won the Best Film award in Official Competition at the BFI London Film Festival today (Sunday, October 20).

Modern is scheduling a theatrical release for February 2025, with an awards campaign. Anton and Charades handle international sales on the film.

Australian director Elliot’s second feature-length animation is a story of a melancholic woman – voiced by Sarah Snook – who is a hoarder of snails, romance novels and guinea pigs.

Australian stars Eric Bana, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jacki Weaver and Nick Cave are also among the voice cast, as is Elliot.

The film is produced by Elliot and Liz Kearney for Australia’s Arenamedia.

Memoir… had its world premiere at Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, where it won the Cristal for Best Film. It went on to open Melbourne Film Festival, and has played festivals in Sao Paolo, Sitges and Ottawa.

Anton and Charades struck international deals for territories including Spain, Benelux, Scandinavia and Israel prior to its Annecy debut; while IFC Films is handling US distribution, releasing the film in limited venues on October 25 before an expansion throughout November.

Elliot previously directed stop-motion feature Mary And Max, which opened at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival. He won the Best Animated Short Oscar for Harvie Krumpet in 2004.

Modern Films is headed up by Eve Gabereau, who released Mary And Max when running Soda Pictures. She is collaborating with another former Soda exec Kate Gerova on Memoir…, through Gerova’s cinema consultancy Mustard Studio.