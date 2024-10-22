France-based sales agent Lightdox has taken on international rights for Francesca Scalisi’s feature documentary Valentina And The MUOSters ahead of its international premiere at DOK Leipzig later this month.

Valentina And The MUOSters follows a woman living in Sicily as she takes on caring responsibilities for her ailing father while also confronting the impact of military NATO antennas stationed on the island that interfere with both her father’s pacemaker and the community’s way of life. MUOS stands for Mobile User Operating System.

It will screen in the international competition at DOK Leipzig.

Produced by Switzerland’s Dok Mobile (which also released the film in Swiss cinemas this summer), the film is a co-production with Italian outfit Articolture. It made its world premiere at Visions du Réel earlier this year where it received the special jury award in the national competition.

Lightdox’s line-up includes Ukrainian-Canadian director Oksana Karpovych’s Intercepted, one of the five finalists for the LUX Audience Award 2025, and Maja Novaković’s feature-length debut At The Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking, the winner of the grand jury award at Sheffield DocFest’s International Competition in June.

DOK Leipzig will take place in Germany from October 28-November 3.