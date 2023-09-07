Lionsgate has acquired US rights to revenge thriller reboot The Crow starring Bill Skarsgård, (John Wick: Chapter 4, It franchise) Grammy-nominated FKA twigs, and Danny Huston from the upcoming TIFF world premiere The Dead Don’t Hurt.

The deal reportedly closed for eight figures although Screen was unable to verify the amount at time of writing. FilmNation represents international rights and announced a slew of territory sales in June 2022.

Rupert Sanders (Snow White And The Huntsman, Ghost In The Shell) directs the feature from a screenplay by Zach Baylin (Creed III, King Richard) and Will Schneider based on the graphic novel created by James O’Barr.

The feature from Davis Films, Hassell Free Productions, Electric Shadow Company, and Pressman Film now led by Sam Pressman shot in Prague and Munich. Charlotte Koh, EVP, Lionsgate acquisitions and co-productions, is overseeing for the studio.

Producers on the reboot are Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, the late Samuel Hadida, and the late Edward R. Pressman, who was a producer on the original.

The Crow is expected to open in 2024 and the cast includes Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger.

CAA Media Finance represented the filmmakers in the deal with John Biondo on behalf of Lionsgate. FilmNation handles international sales.

The Crow was made into a film in 1994 starring Brandon Lee as a murdered man who comes back to life to avenge his death and that of his fiancée. Tragedy struck when Lee died during filming. Miramax eventually acquired distribution rights and the film earned a cult following after the 1994 release.