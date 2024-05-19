Claudia Rorarius’ love drama Touched has sold to YoungJin Creative for South Korea and Japan, with a theatrical release scheduled for later this year in both territories.

The film won the Pardo for best performance for its two lead actors Isold Halldorudottir and Stavros Zafeiris in the Cineasti del Presente competition at Locarno Film Festival last summer.

Touched follows a worker in a care home who undergoes a transformative journey when she encounters a paraplegic resident, and embarks on a forbidden relationship.

It is produced by Jörg Siepmann and Harry Flöter of Germany’s 2Pilots Filmproduction, in co- production with SoQuiet Filmproduktion.

Backers include Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Die Beauftrage der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien (BKM), Deutscher Filmförderfonds (DFFF), MFG Filmförderung Baden-Württemberg and Creative Europe MEDIA.

Cine Collective Cologne released the film in Germany earlier this month. A market screening will take place in Cannes this evening (Monday, May 20).