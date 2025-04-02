New Wave Films has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Ben Rivers’ documentary Bogancloch.

Acquiring the film from Scotland-based producers Urth Productions, New Wave has set a UK-Ireland release for May 30, 2025, with previews at London’s BFI Southbank on May 2.

Bogancloch is a sequel to Rivers’ 2011 documentary Two Years at Sea, and picks up the story of Jake Williams, a modern-day hermit who lives in the eponymous dwelling in a Scottish highland forest. The film portrays his life through the seasons, as it changes subtly in a fast-changing world.

The film was produced by John Archer, Sarah Neely and Rivers, and co-produced by Zsuzsanna Kiraly and Hanna Bjork Valsdottir. Backers include Screen Scotland, the Medienboard Experimental Fund and the Icelandic Film Centre.

It debuted in competition at Locarno Film Festival in August 2024, before an international premiere later that month at Edinburgh Film Festival and subsequent screenings at Reykjavik, Tokyo and Hong Kong film festivals.