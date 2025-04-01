Vue Lumiere has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection, the latest anthology of episodes of the children’s cartoon favourite.

It will release the hour-long collection in cinemas on May 2 for the Bank Holiday weekend and beyond, making it available for bookings for both Vue and non-Vue cinemas.

Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection is a collection of eight episodes about the animated dog, all based around the fun of food. Episodes including ‘Takeaway’, ‘Fancy Restaurant’, ‘Omelette’ and ‘Duck Cake’.

The collection is Vue Lumiere’s first acquisition since the distribution arm’s official launch in November last year. Vue previously released Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip in August 2024, grossing over £1m at the UK-Ireland box office.

The company is looking to acquire 10-12 titles a year for UK-Ireland theatrical release, including independent and international films along the lines of There’s Still Tomorrow, which Vue released in April 2024 to £339,419. Further acquisition news is expected in the coming weeks.

Eve Gabereau joined Vue Lumiere as director of distribution in January this year; with Johnny Carr recently promoted to head of event cinema and distribution.

Carr said Family Trip Collection recorded over 250,000 admissions at the UK-Ireland box office, and described Bluey as “the world’s leading animated series and global phenomenon.”

The series is produced by BBC Studios in the UK, and Australia’s Ludo Studio.