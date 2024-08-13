Netherlands-based sales and distribution company Latin Quarter has picked up all rights for The Beach Of Enchaquirados by Ecuadorian director and editor Iván Mora Manzano, following Open Doors’ invitation-only screenings at the Locarno film festival this month.

The contemplative documentary about a transgender fisherman is produced by La Republica Invisible.

“We are planning to release the film in the following months via impact premieres in the cities where we are currently working, Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Madrid and Barcelona,” explained Juan G. Castro, CEO and head of acquisitions at Latin Quarter. “We’ll be actively offering the film at the same time to our network of buyers.”

Latin Quarter has a special focus on independent cinema from Latin America, Spain and the Latinx diaspora worldwide.