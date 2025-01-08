Daniel Craig will be honoured with the Dilys Powell award for excellence in film at the 45th London Critics’ Circle film awards on February 2.

The actor is also nominated at the awards for his role in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer where he plays a heroin-addicted American expat who falls in love with a young man recently discharged from the Navy. The film premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival.

Craig has previously been honoured by the group for The Mother (2003) and Enduring Love (2024).

Rich Cline, chair of the Critics’ Circle film section, said: “Over the decades, [Craig] has consistently made bold choices and pushed against the boundaries that often limit other top stars.”

The Dilys Powell Award is named after the UK film critic who passed away in 1995. Previous recipients include Jeffrey Wright, Michelle Yeoh, Sandy Powell and Kate Winslet.

The nominations for the London Critics’ Circle awards were announced last month with Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Sean Baker’s Anora leading the field with seven nods each.