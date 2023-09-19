Filmmakers Amat Escalante, Raine Allen-Miller and Rubika Shah will preside over the competition juries for the 67th BFI London Film Festival (LFF, October 4-15 2023).

Escalante, the Mexican director whose credits include 2013’s Heli and 2016’s The Untamed, will head the official competition jury where he is joined by Kate Taylor, programme director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, and author Niven Govinden.

The Mexican director’s latest feature Lost In The Night made its debut in Cannes Premiere earlier this year and is also screening in the LFF Thrills strand.

Former Screen UK Star of Tomorrow and Rye Lane director Allen-Miller will preside over the first feature jury with Rotterdam festival director Vanja Kaludjercic and composer Barry Adamson.

Shah, director of Bifa-nominated White Riot, heads the documentary competition jury alongside filmmaker Jeanie Finlay and Madman Entertainment executive Paul Tonta.

Scrapper director Charlotte Regan will be the president of the short film competition jury, with BFI Film Academy young programmer Francesca Tomlinson and director of photographer Rina Yang.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist, Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel and Luna Carmoon’s Hoard are among the titles in the main competition at next month’s festival.