Jonathan Kent’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night starring Jessica Lange and Ed Harris will make its world premiere at the Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF, February 10 – March 2) as the full line-up is confirmed.

Adapted from Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer-winning play, the film marks Kent’s directorial debut and also stars Ben Foster. Filming took place in County Wicklow before wrapping in 2022 and facing several delays.

Both Lange and Harris will attend the festival where they will be honoured with the Volta Award, which recognises filmmakers and actors who have had an “extraordinary impact” on world cinema.

The festival will open with Uberto Pasolini’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche, which re-tells the final sections of The Odyssey.

Darren Thornton’s Irish comedy Four Mothers closes the festival, having world premiered at BFI London Film Festival last year.

Further world premieres in Dublin include Stephen Bradley’s comedy Fran The Man, a feature adaptation of the football mockumentary series Fran starring Ardal O’Hanlon. Claire Frances Byrne’s debut Ready Or Not will also make its world premiere as the coming-of-age story explores themes of consent, female friendship and working-class life.

Among the Irish premieres at the festival are Brian Durnin’s debut Spilt Milk, depicting inner city Dublin in the 1980s, Lorcan Finnegan’s The Surfer starring Nicholas Cage, and Paul Rowley’s Never Stop The Action.

Highlights of Dublin’s industry programme include a masterclass with Swiss director Alexandre O. Philippe and a session with Oscar-winning filmmaker Melanie Miller. Meanwhile, this year’s country of focus is Morocco with Animalia, Backstage and Everybody Loves Touda among the titles screening.

The inaugural World Cinema Award will be presented to a line-up of features that includes Santosh, Vermiglio, Sister Midnight and On Falling.