Chinese auteur Lou Ye is on a mission to finish An Unfinished Film, which he is presenting as a Cannes Special Screenings, in a way that he set out to make before the Covid pandemic changed its course. It will exist as a separate film.



He describes the new untitled project as “organic, made in a casual and personal way on a modest budget”. It exists as a separate project to the Cannes title and will contain old and mostly unseen footage from his previous films including Spring Fever, which won best screenplay in Cannes in 2009, 2012’s Mystery and 2018’s The Shadow Play.

All these films star Qin Hao as different characters and in different times, reflecting the changes and developments in China over the decade. Filming is also underway for new footage, with the cast also comprising Huang Xuan, Liang Ming and Qi Xi.

An Unfinished Film is a Singapore-Germany production. “This way, we don’t have to worry about censorship [in China],” Lou says.