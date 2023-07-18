Magnolia Pictures has acquired US rights to Invisible Beauty, the documentary about the career of pioneering Black fashion model Bethann Hardison which premiered at Sundance and played at Tribeca.

Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng directed the film about Hardison’s career. Born in 1942 the Brooklyn native, now in her 70s, played a key role in the racial evolution of fashion.

Invisible Beauty features interviews with luminaries such as Iman, Tyson Beckford, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Fran Lebowitz, Pat Cleveland, Naomi Campbell, and Stephen Burrows.

Lisa Cortés produced and the executive producers are Hallee Adelman, John Boccardo, Derek Esplin, Ivy Herman, Rick Rosenthal, Nancy Stephens, Andrea Van Beuren, and Campbell.

Invisible Beauty is a Cortés Filmworks Production, in association with a Lane B Production, Vogue Studios, Whitewater Films, and JustFilms/Ford Foundation.

Magnolia co-CEO Dori Begley and SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden brokered the deal with Josh Braun of Submarine and Jason Ishikawa of Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers.