Protagonist Pictures has closed key international territories on UFO comedy Jules, starring Ben Kingsley.

Directed by Marc Turtletaub and written by Gavin Steckler, Jules has sold to Neue Visionen for Germany, Austria and Switzerland; Front Row Filmed Entertainment for the Middle East; Siyah Beyaz Film for Turkey; Madman Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand and Leda films for Latin America.

Jules will be released theatrically by Bleecker Street in North America in August. Protagonist will screen the comedy at the London Screenings later this month.

Jules premiered at California’s Sonoma International Film Festival, where it won the audience award.

Kingsley stars alongside Licorice Pizza actor Harriet Sansom Harris, Succession’s Zoe Winters and Jane Curtin.

Kingsley plays a man whose quiet life in a small western Pennsylvania town is upended when a UFO and its alien passenger crashes land in his backyard. He develops a close relationship with the extra-terrestrial, whom he calls Jules. Complications arise when the government starts to close in.

Turtletaub produces alongside Debbie Liebling and Andy Daly, Michael B Clark and Alex Turtletaub for US outfit Big Beach.

Turtletaub’s credits include director of Puzzle and Little Miss Sunshine producer.

”We are thrilled to be working with some of the world’s top independent distributors on this endearing and comical story, with a phenomenal cast led by Sir Ben Kingsley,” said Protagonist’s CEO George Hamilton.