Conic has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Margy Kinmonth’s documentary War Paint – Women At War.

The distributor acquired the film from producers Foxtrot Films, and will release it in UK-Ireland cinemas on Friday, March 28.

It is a Sky Original documentary that will also play on the Sky Arts channel later in 2025.

War Paint – Women At War puts the spotlight on female war artists who champion women’s perspective on conflict, asking the question ‘when it’s life or death, what do women see that men don’t?’.

It features artists including Rachel Whiteread, Zhanna Kadyrova, Maggi Hambling, Assil Diab, Laura Knight, Marcelle Hanselaar, Cornelia Parker, Maya Lin and Lee Miller.

The film is part of a trilogy from artist-filmmaker Kinmonth about how artists depict war. Eric Ravilious – Drawn To War performed well in cinemas in 2022, opening to £31,047 and going on to over 10 times that with £361,039 for Dartmouth Films. It was preceded by 2015 TV film War Art with Eddie Redmayne.

Women At War is written, directed and produced by Kinmonth. Executive producers are Maureen Murray for Foxtrot Films, and Jack Oliver for Sky UK; with University of Cambridge emeritus professor and British Academy Fellow David Trotter as co-producer.