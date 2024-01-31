The Match Factory has acquired international sales rights to Russian director Victor Kossakovsky’s documentary Architecton which world premieres next month in the Berlinale’s Competition section

Architecton is billed as a meditation on architecture and how the design and the construction of buildings from the ancient past reveal our destruction — and offer hope for survival and a way forward.

Kossakovsky’s previous films include 2020 Berlinale Encounters title Gunda and Aquarela, which played out of competition at Venice in 2018.

Architecton is produced by Heino Deckert for Germany’s Ma.ja.de. A24 financed and will distribute the film in North America. Neue Visionen is releasing the film in German cinemas. Architecton marks the first collaboration between Victor Kossakovsky and The Match Factory.

“Victor Kossakosvsky possesses the remarkable ability to amplify seldom-heard voices on the screen. Demonstrating his mastery in previous works like Gunda and Aquarela, he now skillfully integrates architecture, geography, environment, and anthropology into a singular cinematic experience with Architecton, presenting an extraordinary visual narrative,” said Michael Weber, managing director of The Match Factory.

Architecton closes The Match Factory’s line-up at Berlinale, joining a slate that spans Dying by Matthias Glasner in Competition, Scorched Earth by Thomas Arslan in Panorama and Above The Dust by Wang Xiaoshuai in Generation Kp.