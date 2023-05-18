Searching For Sugarman producers Passion Pictures are in production on a feature documentary about Superman star Christopher Reeve, directed by McQueen filmmakers Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui.

The film will chart Reeve’s rise to becoming a film star, including his portrayal of Superman; and his life following his near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. Following the accident, Reeve became an activist for spinal cord injury treatments and disability rights.

Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment, producers of McQueen, are producing the title. It marks the first time that the Reeve Estate has granted any filmmakers access to its archives, including home movies and interviews with Reeve’s children.

Lizzie Gillett, director of Passion’s feature division, is producing the Reeve film, alongside Robert Ford and Bonhôte. Executive producers are David Moulton and Andrew Ruhemann of Passion Documentaries, Andee Ryder of Misfits Entertainment, Daniel Kilroy of Jenco Films, and Connor Schell, Marie Margolius, Kristen Lappas and Mark Meatto of New York-based Words + Pictures, creators and producers of Oscar-winning documentary OJ: Made In America.

As well as Bafta-nominated McQueen, Bonhôte and Ettedgui also directed Emmy-nominated Netflix series Rising Phoenix about the history of the Paralympic Games.

“We are delighted to entrust these talented teams with telling our father’s story,” said a statement from Reeve’s three children Matthew Reeve, Will Reeve and Alexandra Reeve Givens. “As we approach the twentieth anniversary of his passing next year, we feel this is the perfect time and opportunity to remind the world of the inspiration and joy he brought to millions and show new generations what an extraordinary person he was.”

Reeve was “the ultimate movie superhero, and also a true hero in live,” said Bonhôte and Ettedgui. “We believe his example of resilience and humanity in the face of unimaginable adversity endures today as a universal story that will inspire and move audiences everywhere.”