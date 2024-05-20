Ida Martins’ Media Luna has closed a multi-territory sale in Cannes on Brazilian period romance Perdida - Lost Sofia to Paris-based Factoris Films.

The distributor has acquired the film co-directed by Luiza Shelling Tubaldini and Katherine Chediak Putnam for France, French-speaking Belgium, Spain, Portugal, the UK, and North America.

Factoris CEO Alexandre Simard is preparing French, Spanish, Portuguese and English versions, and plans a 150-screen French release through Factoris in December.

Guzzo Cinemas will handle in Canada, and Factoris is talking with Viva Entertainment for the US. Martins closed the deal with Simard and Tristan Prunier of Factoris.