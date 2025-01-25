Mediawan Rights has confirmed it is handling worldwide sales on the Sundance World Cinema Documentary Competition entry GEN_ and has released the first trailer as screenings get underway at the festival.

Gianluca Matarrese’s film follows Milan-based Dr. Maurizio Bini, a force of nature and advocate for aspiring patients undergoing IVF and those reconciling their bodies with their gender identities, while navigating constraints imposed by a conservative government.

GEN_ premiered in Park City on Friday and continues to screen in Sundance today (January 25), with further shows scheduled for January 27, 31, and February 2.

Mediawan Rights has commenced sales talks in Park City and will continue discussions at EFM in Berlin next month on the France-Italy-Switzerland co-production from Bellota Films, Stemal Entertainment, and Elefant Films.

Donatella Della Ratta, and Matarrese co-wrote the screenplay, and Dominique Barneaud, Donatella Palermo, and Alexandre Iordachescu served as producers.

“Every documentary has the power to inspire, challenge, and spark change. With GEN, a bold and deeply human story, we bring audiences worldwide into urgent conversations about identity, compassion, and the pursuit of dignity and progress,” said Mediawan Rights’ Arianna Castoldi.

“GEN_ explores the intersection of personal aspirations and the socio-political challenges individuals face in realising their dreams”, said Matarrese. “Set within Italy’s public healthcare system, it highlights a compassionate, collective approach to care and solidarity, contrasting it with more individualistic models like those in the U.S.”

Mediawan Rights, the sales branch of European group Mediawan focusing on documentaries, recently handled sales on the Oscar-nominated documentary Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat.