French production and distribution giant Mediawan has taken a majority 51% stake in leading UK-Australian producer See-Saw Films whose credits include Apple TV+’s Slow Horses and Oscar winners The King’s Speech and The Power Of The Dog.

See-Saw founders Iain Canning and Emile Sherman will continue as joint CEOs, working alongside See-Saw’s joint managing directors Helen Gregory and Simon Gillis, and Liz Watts, the head of TV and film in Australia.

They oversee a team of eight executive producers and a staff of over 50 people across development, production, legal and business affairs, finance and marketing.

In a statement announcing the deal, Mediawan said the deal would fuel “See-Saw’s ability to secure and retain IP, and provides access to Mediawan’s finance and sales capabilities as well as co-production opportunities with Mediawan’s high quality stable of production companies.”

Paris-based Mediawan was founded in 2015 by producer Pierre-Antoine Capton, tech billionaire Xavier Niel and financier Matthieu Pigasse.

They have since built it into a significant international producer and distributor on the back of a string of acquisitions, including France’s AB Productions, Storia Television (the former TV division of Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp), the UK’s Drama Republic and Italy’s Palomar.

Mediawan now has around 40 scripted companies and is known for shows such as Mon Voisin Productions’ Dix Pour Cent (adapted in multiple territories as Call My Agent!), Drama Republic’s Netflix hit One Day and Plan B’s feature Bob Marley: One Love.

Backed by KKR, Mediawan expanded beyond its core European market in 2022 with a headline-­grabbing investment in Brad Pitt’s Plan B. Last year, it acquired fellow KKR-backed German producer and distributor Leonine.

Recent See-Saw releases include Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar and Heartstopper season 3, season 4 of Apple TV+ Slow Horses, and Sky drama Sweetpea.

See-Saw’s previous series and feature films include Top Of The Lake, State Of The Union, The King’s Speech, One Life, The Power Of The Dog and Lion.

“Under Iain and Emile’s leadership, See-Saw has become one of the most prestigious, innovative, and critically acclaimed production companies,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, co-founder and CEO of The Mediawan Group and Elisabeth d’Arvieu, CEO of Mediawan Pictures. “Through this new partnership, Mediawan reinforces its commitment to bringing together the finest talent behind exceptional and impactful content while providing an even more compelling platform for top creative talent worldwide.”

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman said: “As we celebrate See-Saw’s 18th year, we are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Mediawan, the extraordinary global powerhouse that Pierre-Antoine and his team have created. This union reflects a shared vision for growth, creative excellence and independence. It will enable us to take our ambitions to new heights and provide us with greater resources for our team and the exceptional talent we work with, as we continue to bring bold, impactful stories to global audiences.”