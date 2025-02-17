Emilie Georges and Naima Abed’s Paris-based Memento International has rebranded as Paradise City Sales, now operating under Paris and London-based Paradise City.

The sales arm aims to board projects from early stages produced by Paradise City like Anthony Chen’s 2023 Sundance title Drift starring Cynthia Erivo, and Hailey Gates’ Sundance Jury Grand Prize-winning Atropia, on which Paradise City is a producer. It will continue to acquire some 10 films per year from independent producers and balance emerging talent with established filmmakers.

Paradise City Sales is at EFM with Hungarian filmmaker Lili Horvát’s English-language sci-fi romance My Notes On Mars starring Greta Lee and Andrew Scott produced by Paradise City and Poste Restante, Amour Fou and Obala Art Center and set to start shooting in 2025.

In a statement, the rebranded company says it will have “a special focus on English speaking projects which has always been part of our DNA, as well as genre and animation” and plans to “engage more in international co-productions, with the possibility to bring a French and/or UK component into the equation”.

Memento International’s head of sales Alexandre Moreau and head of acquisitions Sata Cissokho will continue at the helm of the Paradise City sales team going forward alongside CFO Morgane Le Dissez and Jeanne Loriotti, Vincent Comoy and Anaïs Gargliardi handling sales, marketing and festivals.

Founded 20 years ago by Georges, Memento International has brought a slew of successful films to the market over the years from Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name to more recent titles like Sarah Friedland’s Venice Orizzonti prize-winning Familiar Touch.

Memento International’s EFM sales slate includes Shatara Michelle Ford’s Panorama selection Dreams In Nightmares, Emilie Blichfeldt’s Sundance and Panorama title The Ugly Stepsister, and Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s Ancestral Visions Of The Future, which is getting a Berlin special screening.