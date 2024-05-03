Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep will be awarded an honorary Palme d’Or at the opening ceremony of the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival (May 14-25).

Streep will follow in the footsteps of previous recipients, including Jeanne Moreau, Catherine Deneuve, Alain Delon, Jean-Pierre Léaud, Jane Fonda, Agnès Varda, Forest Whittaker and Jodie Foster.

The opening ceremony will mark Streep’s first appearance at the festival in over 35 years. She last attended Cannes in 1989, when she won the best actress prize for her role as a mother accused of infanticide in Fred Schepisi’s Evil Angels.

“I am immeasurably honoured to receive the news of this prestigious award,” said Streep. “To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honoured is humbling and thrilling in equal part.”

“We all have something in us of Meryl Streep!” said the festival president, Iris Knobloch, and general delegate, Thierry Frémaux. ”Because she has spanned almost 50 years of cinema and embodied countless masterpieces, Meryl Streep is part of our collective imagination, our shared love of cinema.”

Streep’s most recent film performance was as a fictional US President in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up in 2021; since 2023, she has been starring as Loretta Durkin, a struggling actress, in the Hulu comedy-drama series, Only Murders in the Building.