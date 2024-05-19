Meteore has acquired French distribution rights to Paulo Carneiro’s Savanna and the Mountain which plays in Cannes’ Directors Fortnight.

Set in northern Portugal, the hybrid documentary centres on a local community organising themselves after they discover that a British company plans to build the largest open-pit lithium mine in Europe just few metres from their homes. The Portuguese filmmaker, who is readying his latest feature Ma Terre Ma Force, wrote the project with Uruguayan director Alex Piperno.

Portugal Films is handling international sales. Carneiro’s Bam Bam Cinema and Piperno’s La Pobladora produce. The project won the RTP award for best feature-length project at the editing stage at Doclisboa International Film Festival in 2022.

Meteore’s slate include’s Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World and Frederic Wiseman’s Menus Plaisirs — Les Troisgros.