Michaela Coel will write, star in, and executive produce the 10-part series First Day On Earth with filming scheduled to start next year.

It will be produced by Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni’s Various Artists Limited for the BBC in a co-production with HBO, and made in association with A24.

First Day On Earth follows a UK novelist, played by Coel, a 2017 Screen Star of Tomorrow, who relocates to Ghana, West Africa - her parents’ homeland - to work on a film and reconnect with her estranged father. On arrival, neither the job nor her father turns out how she expected.

Coel reunites with Various Artists Limited (VAL), having worked together previously on Coel’s 2020 BBC drama I May Destroy You.

Joining Coel as executive producers are Succession’s Jesse Armstrong, Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni for Various Artists Limited, Jo McClellan for the BBC, and Piers Wenger for A24.