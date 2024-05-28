MENA pay-TV service and streamer OSN has agreed an exclusive multi-year deal with Warner Bros Discovery for rights to new Max Originals and Warner Bros Pictures feature films.

The deal will give OSN subscribers access to Warner Bros. Pictures film catalogue and exclusive pay 1 features in MENA following their theatrical and home entertainment runs.

Films included in the deal include Barbie, Wonka, Dune: Part Two, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, as well as Max Originals Dune: Prophecy, and The Penguin.

The agreement will also include new Warner Bros Network, Off-Network, and CW series.

Joe Kawkabani, group CEO at OSN, said: “Today we strengthen our longstanding partnership with Warner Bros Discovery with yet another exclusive deal that will further expand OSN+ and OSNtv’s content libraries and bring the studio’s biggest global films and new Max Originals to our platforms first.”