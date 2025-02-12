Mimi Poskitt will take over from Annabel Grundy as managing director of Sheffield DocFest from March.

Moskitt joins from Imagineer Productions, the UK outdoor arts organisation, where she was executive director. Her previous roles include director of producing at Secret Cinema.

The role is a joint leadership position with creative director Raul Niño Zambrano, who focuses on setting the programme agenda as well as marketplace, talent activities and talks and sessions for the 32nd edition.

“From our very first conversations about the future of Sheffield DocFest, it felt like we had known each other for years,” added Niño Zambrano. “Her leadership, passion, and expertise are exactly what we need to take DocFest to new heights.”

As managing director, Poskitt will lead the charity’s business affairs, including growing audiences, overseeing production and operations, and extending the festival’s partnerships and fundraising avenues.

Alex Cooke, chair of the board of trustees, said: “Mimi brings with her years of creative and strategic leadership experience, both nationally and internationally, coupled with a strong understanding of the power of factual storytelling and the huge potential of live events. Based in Yorkshire, and a former senior producer at Leeds Playhouse, she fully grasps the rich and diverse possibilities the region presents.”

“Never has the documentary form been more important,” said Poskitt. “In a world where truth, perspective, and empathy are more crucial than ever, documentaries offer us a deeper understanding of our shared human experience, helping us stay curious about the world we live in. Sheffield DocFest champions the form, the people and the process of filmmaking.”