Italy’s Minerva Pictures has boarded Giovanni Dota’s High Stakes – A Night on the Ward which plays in Venice’s Giornate degli Autori sidebar.

The Italian comedy is set in a Naples hospital and centres on two nurses who bet their Christmas vacation whether a desperately ill patient will survive the night.

The film stars Carlo Buccirosso and Lino Musella. It is produced through Italian International Film with Rai Cinema. I Wonder Pictures is handling Italian distribution.

It plays in the Venetian Nights section of the Giornate degli Autori.

Giovanni Dota worked as an assistant director on Gomorrah. His 2018 short film Fino Alla Fine was selected for the International Critics’ Week at Venice. In 2022, he directed his first feature film, Koza Nostra.

Minerva’s Venice slate includes out of competition titles Things We Said Today by Andrei Ujica, which takes as its starting point The Beatles’ arrival in New York City in 1965, and Pupi Avati’s gothic horror The American Backyard which closes the festival on September 7. It is also selling Venice Classic title Swept Away by Lina Wertmüller.