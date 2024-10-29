Misfits Entertainment has hired Film4 head of development Ben Coren in the new role of head of scripted.

Coren will oversee an expansion into the scripted space for UK production company Misfits, which has made its name with documentaries including The Contestant, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and Bafta-nominated McQueen.

“After so long on the financier side, it’s a privilege to move back into the world of indies at such a vibrant and dynamic company, with a commitment to telling stories from outsider perspectives,” said Coren.

He leaves Film4 after 11 years, during which he held several roles including head of development since 2019. Coren has credits as executive producer on films including Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex, Savannah Leaf’s Earth Mama, Mark Jenkin’s Enys Men, Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight and Dylan Southern’s The Thing With Feathers.

He also oversaw a new documentary strand alongside Channel 4 Factual, including upcoming titles The Shadow Scholars and The Secret Of Me; and has development credits on Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Banshees Of Inisherin and Calm With Horses.

“Ben has an amazing track record at spotting and working with brilliant talent. He will lead up our slate of scripted features with the aim for us going into production on 1 or 2 features a year starting from next year,” said Ian Bonhote, who founded Misfits in 2016 with Dee Ryder.

“Ben’s shared vision of what we can achieve in the scripted space to align with our reputations in docs made him the perfect fit for us,” said Ryder. “Alongside our push into features we are also building out our TV drama slate with many co-production relationships emerging. Ben’s immense development background will support our push to develop relationships with the best homegrown talent.”