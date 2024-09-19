Paris-based sales, production and finance outfit mk2 Films has signed a multi-year financing deal with investment fund manager IPR.VC for a slate of upcoming productions and acquisitions titles.

The collaboration will boost mk2 Films’ robust slate as it scales up its international expansion and foray into English-language projects.

Helsinki and London-based investment fund manager IPR.VC has raised over $200m and backed more than 50 productions across film and television.

The company founded in 2014 has long-term partnerships with several US and European producers including A24, XYZ Films and animation studio Gigglebug Entertainment.

Mk2 Films’ auteur-driven slate includes Andrew Haigh’s Belly Of The Beast, starring Ben Stiller and Colin Farrell, David and Nathan Zellner’s Alpha Gang starring Cate Blanchett, and several films in production including Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent and Dylan Southern’s The Thing With Feathers starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The deal announcement comes following the recent appointment of Vanessa Saal to spearhead mk2’s UK presence.

Mk2 Films CEO Nathanael Karmitz and managing director Fionnuala Jamison said: “IPR.VC are is the perfect partner to allow us to scale our efforts while maintaining the artistic integrity that defines mk2 Films and our commitment to bold, visionary filmmaking.”

Andrea Scarso, partner and investment director of IPR.VC, said the two companies together “aim to cultivate a truly international portfolio, with a particular emphasis on European stories that have the potential to reach and engage global audiences”.