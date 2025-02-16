Egyptian film critic and programmer Mohamed Tarek has been named artistic director of Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF).

The appointment was revealed today (February 16) by the festival’s president, Hussein Fahmy, at the Berlinale and Tarek takes on the role with immediate effect. He replaces Essam Zakaria, who held the position for the 45th edition of the festival last year.

Tarek has notable experience at CIFF having previously served as artistic consultant for last year’s edition and was deputy artistic director for the 44th edition in 2022 (the festival did not take place in 2023).

He is also a programmer at leading Emirati arthouse venue Cinema Akil, is the short film programmer for Dublin International Film Festival, and the project director of “Cinema for Development” at the Jesuit Cultural Centre in Cairo.

Tarek previously worked as a film programmer at El Gouna Film Festival, was a selection committee member at Durban FilmMart, and consultant for MedFest Egypt and the Goethe-Institut. He is an alumnus of the Locarno Industry Academy in Beirut and Durban Talents programme and a member of the Egyptian Film Critics Association.

Fahmy, a veteran Egyptian actor who has been president of CIFF since 2022, said the appointment was part of early preparations for the upcoming edition, which is due to run November 12-21.