Sarah Lewthwaite, CEO of UK-based data analytics company Movio Cinema, is stepping down following a restructure led by parent company Vista Group International.

Vista, a cinema software company based out of New Zealand, said it is restructuring to unify all its brands as one business under a singular global leadership team. Its other brands include Veezi, Numero, Maccs, Flicks and Powster.

Lewthwaite joined Movio nine years ago and was appointed CEO in July 2022 after previously serving as the company’s chief client officer. She officially left the company on Friday (August 25).

Vista’s new leadership team will comprise Simon Burton as chief studio officer; Matthew Liebmann as chief product, innovation and marketing officer; Jason Madsen as chief business operations officer; Leon Newnham as chief of strategy and partnerships/global head of cinema sales; Grant Smith as chief cinema officer; and Chris South as chief technology officer. The majority of the team will be based in New Zealand with Burton based in the US.

Stuart Dickinson, CEO of Vista Group, said: “Recently we announced the commencement of an organisational transformation to support Vista Group’s vision and strategy and drive greater client alignment. During this process, Sarah Lewthwaite, who has been Movio’s chief executive officer since July last year, has made the decision to leave Vista Group.

“Sarah is hugely respected across the industry and I want to acknowledge her significant contribution to Movio and Vista Group over the past nine years. Sarah is an exceptional leader and has been an integral part of Movio’s many successes over the years, not least the recent launch of Movio Cinema EQ. We will miss her being part of the team and wish her all the very best for her future endeavours.”