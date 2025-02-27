Mubi has acquired worldwide rights excluding Italy for Paolo Sorrentino’s upcoming La Grazia starring Toni Servillo, which will begin production this spring in Italy.

Mubi will retain all rights in North America, Latin America, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Spain, Turkey, India, Australia and New Zealand, with theatrical releases planned. The Match Factory will sell the remaining territories.

Efe Cakarel, founder and CEO of Mubi, said the project is “wickedly sharp in its contemplation of power, influence, and the weight of history”.

Sorrentino’s previous films include Parthenope and The Great Beauty, and La Grazia is his seventh collaboration with Servillo.