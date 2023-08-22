Mubi has secured rights for multiple international territories on Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, ahead of its world premiere at Venice Film Festival.

It will conduct theatrical releases of the film in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Latin America and Turkey.

Mubi holds all international rights excluding North America and Italy, with The Match Factory – which it bought last year – handling the international sales for territories beyond those mentioned above.

Priscilla will have its world premiere in Competition at Venice Film Festival.

Written and directed by Coppola, the film is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, written by Presley and Sandra Harmon.

The film depicts the relationship between teenager Priscilla Beaulieu and rock superstar Elvis Presley, through courtship and a turbulent marriage.

Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla, with Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley, and Succession star Dagmara Dominczyk also on the cast.

The film was produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, Coppola for American Zoetrope, and Youree Henley. Financing came from Fremantle Group, which owns The Apartment.

A24 will distribute the film in the US, with Sky-owned Vision Distribution handling distribution in Italy.

Mubi also has two co-productions on which it holds international sales rights launching at Venice this year. Michel Franco’s Memory with Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard is also in Competition; and Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross’ Gasoline Rainbow is in Horizons.