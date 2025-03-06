Myriad Pictures has begun sales on The Pond, a horror thriller starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Douglas Smith that the company is producing and co-financing.

Production is scheduled to take place in Northern Ontario in the summer. The story follows grieving young parents who gather friends and family for a healing getaway in a remote lake house. When one of the group becomes a vessel for parasites, it threatens to infect everybody.

Jeff Renfroe, whose credits include The Colony and Syfy’s Chucky, will direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ben Brooks. Thomas Michael and Nathalie Lichtenthaeler are producing the Fella Films production in association with Myriad Pictures, with the support of Northern Ontario Heritage Fund. Myriad head Kirk D’Amico is an executive producer.

Fuhrman’s credits include The Novice, the Orphan films, and The Hunger Games. Smith has been in HBO’s Big Little Lies, Seven Veils, and Backcountry. Both were in Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2.

“Real horror isn’t just about what lurks in the dark – it’s about the people closest to us, the trust that shatters, the love that turns into something unrecognisable,” said Renfroe. “The Pond is a story about what happens when grief and betrayal take root, forcing us to adapt in ways we never imagined. It explores the unsettling truth that survival isn’t just about endurance – it’s about transformation, and sometimes, that transformation is the real nightmare.”

D’Amico added: “We are excited to bring Jeff Renfroe’s vision of this last hurrah amongst friends that goes off the rails in the way of early David Cronenberg films. With the strong cast led by Isabelle Fuhrman and Douglas Smith the audience will see a slow burn of horror thriller heat up to a boil.”

Michael called Renfroe “a master of genre [who] will deliver an unforgettable movie to thrill audiences worldwide”.