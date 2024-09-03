Myriad Pictures heads to Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with sales rights to Antonio Negret’s supernatural horror thriller Shaman and will launch talks this week.

The US-Ecuadorian co-production from Epopeya Films, Macumba Films, and Night Tree stars Sara Canning and Daniel Gillies from The Vampire Diaries, Jett Klyne from Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and newcomer Humberto Morales.

Shaman is based on a screenplay by Daniel Negret, the head of Australian producer Causeway Films’ London office who served as executive producer on the 2023 horror hit Talk To Me.

It centres on a Missionary working among the Indigenous community in the Ecuadorian Andes who suspects a local shaman may be responsible when her son is taken ill.

Colombian filmmaker Antonio Negret said, “With Shaman, we set out to flip the white saviour trope on its head and shed light on the dangers of forcing one’s beliefs onto others. We hope this film makes people think, while also disturbing them in the most horrific ways.”

Myriad head Kirk D’Amico said, “Authentically set in the Ecuadorian mountains the film is both beautiful and scary at the same time. This film overlays rituals from the Indigenous culture with North American characters to provide audiences with a film destined to become a modern horror box office success.”

D’Amico and his team handle international sales, while Paradigm represents US rights.

Antonio Negret’s debut Towards Darkness starring America Ferrera premiered in competition at 2007 Tribeca Film Festival. His credits include Seconds Apart, Transit, and Overdrive starring Scott Eastwood and Ana de Armas, which Paramount released.