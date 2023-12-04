Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross Total gross to date Week 1. Napoleon (Sony) £1.9m £9.3m 2 2. The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes (Lionsgate) £1.7m £13m 3 3. Wish (Disney) £1.4m £4.4m 2 4. Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce (Trafalgar Releasing) £1.1m £1.1m 1 5. André Rieu’s White Christmas (Piece Of Magic Entertainment) £1m £1m 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27

Holdovers and concert films dominated the top of the UK-Ireland box office this weekend, led by Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, alongside strong debuts from Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce and André Rieu’s White Christmas.

Napoleon charged ahead with £1.9m, bringing its total to £9.3m after two weekends on release for the Sony-distributed Apple original, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby.

The Hunger Games prequel, A Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, added a respectable £1.7m in its third weekend for Lionsgate, down 37% on its second, for an overall figure of £13m.

Disney animation Wish brought in £1.4m in its second weekend, down 41% on its opening, and boosting its overall figure to £4.4m.

US superstar Beyonce’s concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce was top of the new releases. It opened to £1.1m from 568 cinemas across UK and Ireland for Trafalgar Releasing, serving a site average of £1,904. It hasn’t quite matched up to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which debuted in 651 venues back in October, also released by Trafalgar, opening on £5.7m and breaking the record for the highest-grossing concert film in the UK and Ireland, currently standing at £12.2m.

Another event cinema box office success this weekend came from a performance from the consistently popular Dutch violinist, André Rieu’s White Christmas, which took just over £1m – with some sites still to be reported – from Saturday and Sunday screenings at 595 sites, for a location average of £1,692 for Piece Of Magic Entertainment. This is ahead of Andre Rieu’s 2023 Maastricht Concert: Love Is All Around, which was released in August took around £770,000 in its opening weekend, and Andre Rieu In Dublin 2023, which opened to £775,000 in January of this year.

Emerald Fennel’s Warner Bros-distributed Amazon satire Saltburn soaked up £589,975 in its third weekend of release, with its total rising to £3.2m.

Warner Bros grossed £342,022 from a 20th anniversary re-release of Elf, from 554 sites, for an average of £617, and a total with previews of £345,365.

Disney’s The Marvels, now on its fourth weekend, took £219,562, down 55% on its previous session, for a total of £7m.

Universal animation Trolls Band Together topped up £110,339 in its seventh weekend, down 52% on its previous session, for a total of £15.3m.

Sony horror Thanksgiving added £96,352 in its third weekend outing, for a cumulative figure of £1.2m.

William Oldroyd’s Sundance premiere Eileen, starring Anne Hathaway, opened to £83,951 from 205 cinemas for Universal, for a location average of £410. The period noir explores a sinister friendship between Hathaway and her co-worker, played by Thomasin McKenzie, at a prison facility. Plus £14,549 in previews, its total is £98,500.

Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall added £69,251 for Lionsgate on its fourth weekend, down 34% on the previous session, bringing its total up to £1.3m.

Universal’s 20th anniversary re-release of Love Actually brought in £60,203 in its second session, down 43% on its opening weekend, but boosting its overall figure to £216,215.

Mubi took £59,513 for Aki Kaurismäki’s Finnish Oscars hopeful Fallen Leaves in its opening weekend, which also won Screen’s Cannes jury grid and San Sebastian’s critics’ award. It follows two people who meet in Helsinki and face several hurdles as they try to fall in love. The comedy drama’s site average is £1,294, and the total is plumped up to £107,815 including previews.

Poland’s Oscar hopeful The Peasants, that melds paintings with live-action footage of actors, took £58,797 from 139 preview sites, ahead of its official opening next weekend. The Toronto premiere is directed by the duo behind Loving Vincent, DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman.

Modern Films reported £74,678 from 391 sites for the CBeebies Christmas Panto 2023: Robin Hood, with more locations still to report. The current location average is £191.

Hindi-language Tiger 3 added £31,937 in its third weekend for Yash Raj Films, for a cumulative figure of £1.5m.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon topped up its total after seven weekends with a further £29,000 for Paramount, for an overall figure sitting just shy of £10m.

Its Paramount stablemate Paw Patrol was just behind with £28,000 from its eighth weekend, for a total of £7.8m.

Paramount’s Saving Private Ryan 25th anniversary re-release took £19,800 from 233 cinemas in its debut weekend, for a site average of £85. A further 80 venues are set to screen in the coming week.

Universal video game-based horror Five Nights At Freddy’s added £19,380 in its sixth weekend, a 66% drop on its previous session, for a total of £10.52m.

Miracle Comms released Norwegian family adventure Teddy’s Christmas in 195 venues, directed by Andrea Eckerbom, and following a young girl who discovers a live teddy bear at a Christmas market. It grossed £9,913 in its opening weekend, averaging £51.

Paul Sng’s documentary Tish added £6,791 for Modern Films in its third session, bringing its total up to £70,673.

Park Circus reported £4,086 from 29 sites for its 40th anniversary re-release of Scarface, with more locations to open this week. Its site average stands at £141.

Vertigo Releasing took £3,795 from 16 sites for Magnus Marten’s festive horror There’s Something In The Barn, for a location average of £237. Including previews, its total is £4,198.

Berlinale competition title Totem opened to £1,358 from 10 screens, for a site average of £136. Lila Avilés’ drama is Mexico’s entry to the best international feature race at the Oscars.

Further titles released this weekend were Femme (Signature), Yoshiki: Under The Sky (Duff Media), Queendom (Dogwoof) and Battle Over Britain (Kaleidoscope).