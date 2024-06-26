The UK’s National Film and Television School has raised £525,000 through its annual fundraising gala, held yesterday (Tuesday, June 24) at the Old Billingsgate venue in London.

The event united over 650 guests from across the screen industries, with attendees from Amazon Studios, Apple TV, BBC Studios, Channel 4, Disney+, Netflix and Screen Scotland.

The £525,000 is a record figure for the fundraiser according to the NFTS, and the money raised will go directly towards funding scholarships and bursaries for students looking to attend the School.

The school has also set a new scholarship honouring the late Jenne Casarotto, which was launched by her client and NFTS teaching fellow Stephen Frears, and NFTS alumna and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates managing director Anna Higgs.

Pledges made during the gala event came in at £125,000, taking the total raised for the Jenne Casarotto Scholarship to £250,000. The award will be used for writers, directors and producers looking to study a two-year MA at the School, with the inaugural Jenne Casarotto Scholar beginning their studies in January 2025.

“The launch of the Jenne Casarotto Scholarship is a testament to the enduring legacy of one of our industry’s greats,” said Higgs. “There’s no better way to understand Jenne’s impact than through the visionary artists she represented and the work she helped make happen. We know that talented people in our sectors can face big financial barriers to success, so it’s heartening to see such incredible support that will enable future talent to attend the NFTS.”

“The incredible total raised at this year’s Gala will provide invaluable support to aspiring behind-the-scenes talent, enabling them to train with the NFTS regardless of their financial background,” said NFTS director Jon Wardle. “This support is crucial in maintaining the diversity and excellence of our industry.”

Hosted by Dermot O’Leary, the gala was co-chaired by Sony Pictures Television’s Wayne Garvie and Matthew Justice, who said, “The funds raised will make a significant impact on the next generation of creative talent to attend the NFTS.”

The 2024 fundraiser remains open for further pledges.