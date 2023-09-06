Carlo Chatrian

Source: Alexander Janetzko/Berlinale

Carlo Chatrian

An open letter supporting the continuation of artistic director Carlo Chatrian’s leadership at the Berlinale has received nearly 300 signatures and counting from the international film community, including Martin Scorsese, Joanna Hogg, Radu Jude, Paul Schrader, Ulrich Seidl, Marie Kreutzer, Tilda Swinton and M. Night Shyamalan.

Italian Chatrian is set to step down from the role of artistic director following the 2024 edition, in the wake of the festival confirming it will return to a single-director model, having employed Chatrian and  Mariette Rissenbeek as co-directors for the past four editions. 

They took over from long-time festival director Dieter Kosslick who was at the Berlinale from 2001 to 2019. 

Executive director Rissenbeek announced in May that she will step down after the 2024 edition.

Chatrian said in a statement: “I thought continuity could be facilitated if I remained part of the festival, but, in the new structure as it has been presented, it is quite clear that the conditions for me to continue as artistic director no longer exist.”

The open letter originated from a few filmmakers and was circulated by Romanian filmmaker Jude. It said the filmmakers “protest the harmful, unprofessional, and immoral behaviour of state minister Claudia Roth in forcing the esteemed artistic director Carlo Chatrian to step down despite promises to prolong his contract.”

It noted “Carlo Chatrian may not be a showman,” but praised him for steering the festival through “the most difficult circumstances all beyond Chatrian’s control—the pandemic, financial restrictions, and a deteriorating festival centre around Potsdamer Platz”.

The letter continued: “Instead of rewarding Carlo Chatrian for his effort, dedication, and patience, the minister has chosen to further increase the difficulties until Carlo Chatrian was forced to announce that he will not continue after the completion of his current contract, as the position of Artistic Director has been dissolved.”

UK director Ben Rivers, who served on the Berlin Encounters jury in 2022,  told Screen he had been contacted by Romanian director Radu Jude about signing the letter - and had had no hesitation in doing so. Rivers mounted a staunch defence of Carlo Chatrian’s work at the Berlinale. 

“What Carlo and his team have done in Berlin is pretty remarkable.  They’ve not only put together an amazing festival for the past four years. They have also had to deal with the pandemic. They’ve not only kept it alive but it has been a really vibrant festival despite all those difficulties,” Rivers said. “Then, you get through that period and this is the thanks you get.”

Rivers predicted if Chatrian leaves after next year as expected, his team will depart too. 

“After having a really successful run in really difficult times, to basically give him the push without any real negotiation for his position - nothing good cam come from that,” he suggested. “It doesn’t smell good. It’s not just in terms of Carlo and his team and their jobs. It’s also then future of the festival. It doesn’t seem the organisers] are caring particularly about what the future of the festival…it’s let’s get rid of a very successful team with nothing else in place.”

 The UK director, whose credits include Two Years At Sea to which he is making a sequel and Ghost Strata, added the “wholeheartedly agreed” with the sentiments in the letter and “would really like to see Carlo and his team to continue.”

Open letter in support of Carlo Chatrian, artistic director of Berlinale

We, a diverse group of filmmakers from all over the world, who have deep respect for Berlin International Film Festival as a place for great cinema of all kinds, protest the harmful, unprofessional, and immoral behavior of state minister Claudia Roth in forcing the esteemed Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian to step down despite promises to prolong his contract.

Carlo Chatrian may not be a showman but in his quiet ways, he and his team have chosen an open and artistically rewarding curatorial path, showing new directions in world cinema, challenging stereotypes, and connecting different strands of filmmaking.

Despite the most difficult circumstances all beyond Chatrian’s control—the pandemic, financial restrictions, and a deteriorating festival center around Potsdamer Platz—the past editions under his guiding light were very much alive, full of positive surprises and, despite a smaller number of films shown, very popular, on par with pre-pandemic times.

Also, the films awarded with the main important prizes of the festival in the last four years are confirmed to be important films, as all of them are critically acclaimed and shown all over the world either in commercial circuits or in other important festivals.

Instead of rewarding Carlo Chatrian for his effort, dedication, and patience, the minister has chosen to further increase the difficulties until Carlo Chatrian was forced to announce that he will not continue after the completion of his current contract, as the position of Artistic Director has been dissolved.

Unsurprisingly, no better vision for the festival was presented or discussed, other than the questionable and politically backward demand for a strong hand the Berlinale supposedly needs in the form of an “Intendant”.

We strongly demand to prolong Carlo Chatrian‘s tenure and repair the damage done to this essential film festival.

