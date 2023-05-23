Neon has picked up North American rights to Justine Triet’s Cannes Competition entry Anatomy Of A Fall.



Triet (Sibyl) co-wrote the screenplay with Arthur Harari (Onoda: 10,000 Nights In The Jungle) to the story about a German writer’s apparent suicide in the French Alps that lands his wife at the centre of the investigation. Sandra Hüller stars.

Neon’s president of acquisitions Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal with Fionnuala Jamison, managing director and head of international sales at mk2 Films.

Anatomy Of A Fall is a presentation of Les Films Pelleas and Les Films de Pierre, and is produced by Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion.

Neon has a remarkable track record in Cannes, having distributed the last three Palme d’or winners: Triangle Of Sadness in 2022, Titane in 2021, and Parasite in 2019.

The Anatomy Of A Fall pick-up marks Neon’s second acquisition of a Cannes film in addition to Pablo Berger’s animated Robot Dreams.