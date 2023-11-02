Neon has acquired the North American rights to Anora, the upcoming romantic dramedy from writer-director Sean Baker.

FilmNation Entertainment is handling worldwide rights to the film and has licensed the project to Le Pacte in France, Lev in Israel, Kismet in Australia and New Zealand and Focus Features/Universal Pictures International for the rest of the world.

Neon is planning a 2024 theatrical release for the film, whose plot has not been revealed. The project shot on location in Brooklyn earlier this year and is currently in post-production. Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yuriy Borisov, Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan star and Samantha Quan, Alex Coco and Baker produce.

Baker’s previous films include 2021 dark comedy Red Rocket and 2017 Cannes Directors Fortnight entry The Florida Project. He is also known for Independent Spirit award winner Tangerine, Starlet, Prince of Broadway and Take Out.

At the AFM this week Neon’s new sales division began worldwide sales on They Follow, David Robert Mitchell’s sequel to 2014 horror film It Follows.