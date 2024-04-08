The Netflix film operation under new head Dan Lin has been reorganised into four silos in a move which Screen understands has impacted 12 staffers.

Ori Marmur will preside over action, fantasy, horror and sci-fi; Kira Goldberg will oversee thrillers, dramas, and family titles; Niija Kuykendall will take charge of faith-based, young adult, and holiday features; and Jason Young will oversee comedies and rom-coms.

Lin started in his new job as chairman of Netflix film on April 1, reporting to chief content officer Bela Bajaria.

He succeeded Scott Stuber, who is setting up his own venture and is producing the Bruce Springsteen feature Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Netflix sources declined to elaborate on the jobs affected as part of the reorganisation.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.