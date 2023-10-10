Netflix UK registered double-digit revenue growth in 2022 to hit £1.54bn.

This represented a 12% increase from the £1.38bn it secured in 2021, according to a filing made on Companies House.

The figures contributed to a post-tax operating profit of £26.7m, up 18% from 2021.

Netflix released the details through Netflix Services UK and is only the second time the streaming giant has provided the full picture of its UK sales after changing its financial reporting policy in 2020, following scrutiny of the amount of tax it was paying in the country.

Elsewhere, Netflix reported its UK subscriber base grew by 4% last year, although it did not disclose how many UK subscribers it has. According to Barb data from its Establishment Survey earlier this year, around 17m homes – 67.4% of households – had access to Netflix in Q1 2023.

The streamer added that the bump in subscribers helped boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) by 14%.

The company’s earnings also show that the average number of full-time UK employees grew to 202 last year, up almost a third from 153 the previous year.

This week Netflix said the sixth and final season of The Crown will premiere in two clusters – part one on 16 November and part two 14 December.

The latest figures come after research showing that SVoDs delivered more than one-third of this year’s top shows for young people.

A Channel 4 study, unveiled at the RTS Cambridge Convention last month revealed that 14 of the top 40 shows for people aged 16-34 were from streamers, with nine of these shows on Netflix.

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast