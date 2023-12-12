Netflix’s political thriller The Diplomat has restarted filming for its second series in the UK.

The series, which stars Keri Russell, began filming in London back in June before production halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Diplomat follows the US ambassador to the UK as she manages international crises alongside her own personal dramas. It is created by Debora Cahn and further cast includes Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh.

Series one was filmed on location across London, Oxford and Gloucester as well as shooting at London North Studios.

It is one of several Netflix productions shooting in the UK right now, along with Heartstopper, Black Doves and The Sandman.